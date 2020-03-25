‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Sets CBS Return Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The lights in late night continue to come back on. CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the first late-night show to start daily online videos following the industry-wide production shutdown, is the first broadcast late-night talker to resume airing original episodes starting on Monday, March 30. Colbert just made the announcement on Twitter.

“I’m staying at home and so is everybody who works for me, but thanks to some amazing work by my staff and the CBS broadcasting folks, we will be back on Monday with new Late Shows,” he wrote. “Until then-Stay Strong!”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert aired a fresh, shot-from-home monologue at the top of repeats on television Monday-Wednesday last week before the program went on planned 10-day hiatus for what was supposed to be March Madness coverage on CBS before the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled because of the growing health crisis. The monologues stayed close to Colbert’s in-studio openers with sharp political humor and extensive use of video clips and graphics.

During the break, conversations started about The Late Show returning with full, hourlong original episodes featuring Colbert, his staff and his crew working remotely from home, and the logistics necessary to make that happen. (Ironically, Colbert’s longtime Twitter handle is @StephenAtHome.)

Since last Wednesday, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been airing hybrid episodes on TV, featuring the daily video segments shot by Fallon at home, including celebrity interviews via Zoom, and encore highlights. Jimmy Kimmel Live has been posting daily online videos featuring a monologue and interviews done via teleconferencing or in-person from across the street. NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers started posting online exclusive editions of A Closer Look this week.

Comedy Central’s half-hour The Daily Show was the first late-night talker to return to TV with full-length originals generated from home this past Monday. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan as well as HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher also announced that they would resume airing original episodes shot in home environment.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AMT on CBS. Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.