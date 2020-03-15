‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ & ‘The Talk’ Suspend Production Over Coronavirus

The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Talk, which film in Los Angeles, have joined a long list of TV series to shut down production amid the growing health crises stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The shows, both produced by CBS TV Studios, announced the decision on Friday. They had previously switched on filming without studio audiences to protect the public.

“We really explored every option to try and put a show on for you, but right now feel the safest thing to do is to stop for a moment and take advice further down the line,” Corden said in a Twitter message to viewers Friday.

The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s shutdown, effective Monday March 16, joins the production suspension of its companion The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which tapes in New York. All major late-night shows have now suspended production, including NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. (TBS’ Conan and NBC’s Saturday Night Live are both on multi-week hiatuses.

After much deliberation we’ve decided to suspend The Late Late Show for the time being.We really explored every option to try and put a show on for you,but right now feel the safest thing to do is to stop for a moment and take advice further down the line. Stay safe out there x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 13, 2020

The Talk joins several syndicated daytime talk shows which have shut down production, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall and The Wendy Williams Show. ABC’s The View and Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remain on for now.