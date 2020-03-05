Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Isla Fisher To Star In ‘Guilty Party’ Dark Comedy Series Ordered By CBS All Access

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race; No Endorsement Yet

Read the full story

‘The Last Of Us’ Series Adaptation Based On Video Game In The Works At HBO From ‘Chernobyl’ Creator & Neil Druckmann

The Last Of Us
HBO

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann are teaming on a series adaptation of Sony Playstation video game franchise The Last Of Us at HBO. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The HBO series will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann, with the possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which will release on May 29.

Druckmann and Mazin will write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl) also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad