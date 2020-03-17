The Horror Collective Acquires Horror-Comedy ‘Two Heads Creek’

EXCLUSIVE: Shaked Berenson and Jonathan Barkan’s genre distribution label The Horror Collective has acquired the North American distribution rights to the Jesse O’Brien-directed horror-comedy Two Heads Creek. The pic is slated for a summer release.

Written by Jordan Waller (Victoria, Darkest Hour), who also stars in the UK-Australian film alongside Kathryn Wilder (Murder in the Orient Express, Ready Player One), Two Heads Creek follows a timid butcher and his drama-queen twin sister as they venture off to Australia in search of their birth mother. While there, they are among seemingly tolerant townsfolk but little do they know, they are hiding a dark, meaty secret.

“Making Two Heads Creek was a horror fan’s dream,” said O’Brien. “It was a delight to embrace the genre in such outlandish ways and it’s another delight to know it’s now in good hands with The Horror Collective. They care about filmmakers and they love blood, guts, and mayhem as much as we do.”

Producer Judd Tilyard added, “The most exciting part of working with Jonathan and Shaked to release Two Heads Creek through The Horror Collective is knowing that, as both genre fans and filmmakers, their passion and love of great genre films matches our own.”

The film, which had its world premiere at Fangoria’s Monster Fest in Melbourne, Australia, also stars Kerry Armstrong, Stephen Hunter, Gary Sweet, Don Bridges, Kevin Harrington and Helen Dallimore. Tilyard serves as producer alongside Jayne Chard. Vickie Gest and Brett Thornquest co-produce with Steven Matusko serving as executive producer.

Watch the trailer and check out the movie poster below.