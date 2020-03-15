‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Also Suspends Production Over Coronavirus

Hulu’s Emmy-winning dystopian drama series The Handmaid’s Tale is shutting down production amid escalating coronavirus pandemic and a national emergency declared in the U.S.

The drama has been filming its fourth season, which marks the directorial debut of Emmy-winning star Elisabeth Moss. It is produced by MGM Television, whose shows are all in various stages of winding down, as are virtually all Hollywood productions. That includes MGM TV’s series Fargo and pilots thirtysomething(else) for ABC and Clarice for HBO Max, as well as reality series Survivor, whose Season 41 production start was recently postponed.

For a list of TV shows that have been halted across broadcast, cable and streaming, click here.