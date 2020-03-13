The Groundlings Theatre Cancels All Shows Through End Of The Month

The incubator for several generations of comedy talent is joining the parade of venues that will shut down to avoid spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Effective today, The Groundlings will be cancelling all shows currently scheduled through March 31. Individuals that have purchased tickets for upcoming performances can request a refund or reschedule by contacting the box office.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel our shows through the end of the month,” said Groundlings Theatre and School Managing Director Heather de Michele. “The health and well-being of our performers and patron community always come first. We will look forward to seeing everyone back at The Groundlings Theatre very soon.”

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The group is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre founded in 1974. Film and television alums such as Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig have been members of the troupe.