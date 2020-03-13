‘The Flash’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: The CW/Warner Bros. TV drama The Flash is the latest series to suspend filming as the the coronavirus pandemic continues to engulf the world. Facing the health crisis and amid numerous bans of large gatherings by the authorities in the U.S. around the world, all TV production is expected to stop eventually.

The Flash unit manager Brent Crowell announced the shutdown “until further notice” in a note to cast and crew. It is effective today, March 13, and everyone is advised not to report to work.

The Flash, from WBTV and Berlanti Prods., films in Vancouver. It joins another Vancouver-based WBTV/Berlanti Prods. series, Riverdale, which suspended production two days ago over a crew member’s suspected contact with coronavirus.

