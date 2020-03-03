‘The Flash’: Brandon McKnight Upped To Series Regular For Season 7

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Chester P. Runk in The Flash. Brandon McKnight, who recurs as the character this season, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming seventh season of the CW series.

Brandon McKnight Courtesy of OAZ

McKnight’s Runk is a tech genius who works out of his grandmother’s cluttered garage. A scientific wonder, not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Yes, Chester is a “DIY” kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks’ discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics. And beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests. He’s also obsessed with Jitters coffee. He has appeared in three episodes so far.

McKnight is a Jamaican-Canadian actor whose feature film debut was in the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water directed by Guillermo del Toro. He was most recently seen in the Charles Officer-directed Akilla’s Escape. He’ll next be seen opposite Liam Hemsworth in Quibi’s Dodge & Miles. He is managed by Daniel Abrams at OAZ.

Based on the DC characters, The Flash is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Eric Wallace. The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.