‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has opted to suspend production due to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

DeGeneres revealed the news via Twitter Friday.

“Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored.” DeGeneres tweeted.

For a list of TV shows that have been halted across broadcast, cable and streaming, click here.

The move comes a day after the show’s producer Telepictures announced Ellen would continue production, but without a live in-studio audience. Ellen joins scores of other TV shows that have halted production due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

