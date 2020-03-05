Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jon Seda Joins Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’ In NBC Return

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Tells How Joe Biden Might Have Won Utah

Trevor Noah discusses Joe Biden on The Daily Show. (Credit: Comedy Central)
Comedy Central

Super Tuesday saw the Democratic presidential candidate race narrowed down to two, Trevor Noah noted. “It was a long way from the original 6,000.”

Noah expressed condolences to Elizabeth Warren, who failed to pick up a single state, including her home state of Massachusetts, coming in third. “It’s like your parents have replaced you with another child. ‘Sorry, honey. We want Joe Biden to be our daughter now.'”

Mike Bloomberg was another loser on the night. Noah mocked the ex-Mayor’s speech on how he accomplished something even though he didn’t win. “We spent half a billion dollars to absolutely eat shit! They said it couldn’t be done, but we did it!

Bloomberg spent more than half-a-million dollars on television ads, “But I spent nothing,” Noah chortled. “So I feel like I saved $500 million.”

As for Joe Biden, “He hasn’t been that happy since Obama taught him how to ride a bike.” Although the night was not complete without a Biden gaffe, as he mistook his sister for his wife. ” If you’re going to call your sister your wife, you should have done it sooner,” Noah said. “You might have won Utah.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad