‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’, ‘Lights Out’ To Halt Production Over Coronavirus

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out with David Spade will cease production due to the coronavirus outbreak, the cable network said Friday. The tentative plan is to return at month’s end.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests and staff,” a Comedy Central spokesperson said today. “Beginning Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out with David Spade will temporarily suspend production as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation per guidance issued by the CDC and public health authorities and hope to return Monday, March 30th.”

The duo join the rest of TV’s late-night shows that have stopped shooting as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the U.S. On Friday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live joined a list of halted shows that includes CBS‘ Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.



For a list of all TV shows that have been halted, click here.



Earlier this week, The Daily Show like most other late-night programs said it would tape without a live, in-studio audience beginning Monday. That thinking changed as the cases of COVID-19 grew worldwide, with most sports and entertainment offerings canceled in the past 48 hours.

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee taped Wednesday night’s episode without a studio audience, and HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher will do so tonight. HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will begin taping without an audience Sunday.