The CW Sets Premiere Dates For ‘Stargirl’, ‘In The Dark’ Season 2 & Final Season Of ‘The 100’

The CW has set premiere dates for its new DC Universe series Stargirl, the second season of In The Dark and the seventh and final season of The 100.

Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart will premiere Tuesday, May 12 at 9 PM, following a new episode of The Flash as its lead-in at 8 PM, one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC Universe subscription service. Every episode of Stargirl will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms (CWTV.com and The CW app), following its linear broadcast. The network has acquired full-season stacking rights, meaning that all aired episodes will remain available on the CW’s digital outlets throughout the season. After the season finale of Stargirl, the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Stargirl then finishes out the remainder of its season beginning in the 8-9 PM time slot, taking over the spot previously held by The Flash.

The 100 begins its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 PM. The second season of In The Dark, starring Perry Mattfeld, will premiere Thursday, May 28 at 9 PM.

Under The CW’s new digital strategy, each episode of the network’s new series, including Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Katy Keene and Stargirl, are available to stream following their linear broadcast, on CWTV.com and The CW app for free.

Based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

In addition to Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone also star.

The CW’s Spring 2020 premiere schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 12

8-9 PM THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9-10 PM STARGIRL (Series Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

8-9 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 26

8-9 PM STARGIRL (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

9-10 PM IN THE DARK (Season Premiere)