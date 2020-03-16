‘The Crown’ Keeps Calm & Carries On Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Crown is one of the few shows that will not be blown off course by the coronavirus catastrophe currently gripping global television and film productions.

Left Bank Pictures has decided to forge ahead with a final week of filming on Season 4 of the Netflix royal drama, with the production company simply needing to tie-up loose ends on the series.

Deadline revealed earlier today that Netflix is in talks with independent producers, including Left Bank, over whether their shows need to take a filming hiatus.

Netflix pulled the plug on its own production, The Witcher, for two weeks. Crew on the show, which is filmed at Britain’s Arborfield Studios, were told about the decision on Sunday.