‘The Crown’ Could Have Life Beyond Netflix, Says Producer Andy Harries

The Crown may be ending after five seasons on Netflix, but producer Andy Harries has suggested that the show could go on.

Harries, CEO of Sony-owned Left Bank Pictures, told a Banff Media Festival event in London that his company owns the rights to the Peter Morgan-penned drama as part of its original deal with Netflix.

Asked if the show could one day find a new home, he said, “That’s a very cheeky question. It’s quite well known that Left Bank retained the rights to The Crown… The plan is ongoing. It’s still exclusively on Netflix and it stays there for the moment.”

This comes after it emerged in January that The Crown was set to end with its fifth season with Imelda Staunton taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth.

The surprise news was revealed just after the premiere of season three of Netflix’s royal drama and ahead of season four of the Left Bank-produced series.

With Staunton’s casting, replacing Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, the streamer confirmed the casting as it pulled down the curtain on the series.

Creator Peter Morgan has long said that he imagined The Crown running for six seasons but today admitted that as he began working on stories for season five it “became clear… that this is the perfect time and place to stop. I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”