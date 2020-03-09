‘The Cleaning Lady’: Vincent Piazza Joins Shannyn Sossamon In Fox Drama Pilot

Boardwalk Empire alum Vincent Piazza is set as a lead opposite Shannyn Sossamon in The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s drama pilot based on the Argentinian series, from Miranda Kwok, Melissa Carter, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros TV and Fox Entertainment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Kwok and directed by Michael Offer, The Cleaning Lady is a one-hour darkly aspirational character drama about a whip-smart Filipina doctor, Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes an on-call cleaning lady for the mob. Willing to do anything to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the law for all the right reasons — and eventually forges her own path in the criminal underworld as she starts playing the game by her own rules.

Piazza will play Gavin Ross. A recently promoted analyst, FBI Special Agent Gavin Ross is intelligent, compassionate and astute, always looking for new angles to see beyond the obvious and look below the surface. It’s here that he encounters Reyna — and finds new purpose after a tragic personal loss.

Kwok executive produces with Mitchell, Carter and Offer.

The Cleaning Lady is based on Argentinian format La Chica Que Limpia, which aired in 2017 on digital platform Cine.ar Play. It was produced by Jaque Content, formerly known as Germina Films, exec produced by Paolo Suarez, written by Irene Gissara and Lucas Combina with the latter directing.

Piazza is best known for his portrayals of gangster Lucky Luciano on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire as well as Tommy DeVito in Clint Eastwood’s, Jersey Boys. On television, he most recently starred in drama series The Passage, which aired for one season on Fox. He can next be seen starring in the IFC thriller Centigrade. Piazza is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.