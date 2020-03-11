‘The Brides’ Pilot Casts Charlie McElveen; Juan Alfonso Joins ‘Ultra Violet & Blue Demon’

Charlie McElveen (The Deuce) is set as a series regular opposite Katherine Reis, Gina Torres and Erin Richards in The Brides, ABC’s Brides of Dracula drama pilot from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television. Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Maggie Kiley, The Brides, a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart — Cleo (Torres), Renée (Richards), and Lily (Reis). With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family. McElveen will play Arthur Seward. An ambitious young news reporter, Arthur works the graveyard shift at his paper, covering news of the bizarre. He becomes infatuated with Lily (Reis), a striving singer in New York City — unaware that she is, in fact, an immortal vampire. McElveen made his television debut on HBO’s The Deuce shortly after graduating from The Guildhall Drama School in London. He will next appear in the upcoming indie La Flamme Rouge opposite Balthazar Getty. He’s repped by Framework Entertainment, A3 Agency, and Sherpa Management.

Juan Alfonso (Code Black) has booked a series regular role in Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, Disney Channel’s superhero coming-of-age luchador action-comedy pilot from a girl’s point of view, starring and executive produced by Mexican luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. Written/executive produced by Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, Ultra Violet & Blue Demon centers on 13-year-old Violet, who is stunned when a magical luchador mask “chooses” her to be the successor to her uncle, the famed luchador Blue Demon Jr. (Demon Jr., playing a version of himself) who is actually a secret superhero. Violet will now begin her own secret superhero training, all while having to navigate the universal ups and downs of coming-of-age while keeping her new alter-ego a secret. Alfonso will play Sebastian Rodriguez, the father of the title character, Violet, and the owner of a plumbing business. He is a blue-collar man with a huge heart, enthusiastic and fun. A native of the Dominican Republic, Alfonso previously recurred on NBC’s Code Black and Lifetime’s American Princess and will be seen in the upcoming ABC comedy United We Fall. He also appears in the Netflix/Heydey Films movie Marriage Story. He’s repped by Curtis Talent Management and the Nancy Chaidez Agency.