‘The Biggest Loser’ Has A Grand Prize Winner In Season Finale

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ BEYOND THIS POINT AS THERE ARE DETAILS ON WHO WON THE PROGRAM:

There are plenty of losers on USA Network’s weight-loss reality program The Biggest Loser. But there can only be one real winner at the end of the show.

Tonight’s season finale of the show brought a conclusion to months of self-determination, grit, sweat and tears, and lack of junk food. As with its predecessor shows, the amounts of weight lost by the contestants under the guidance of their fitness and lifestyle coaches are astonishing.

The final winner of this season’s competition was Jim DiBattista, a.k.a. “Coach” DiBattista, a 47 year-old youth football coach from Philadelphia, PA, started out weighing 385 pounds. Hard work with trainers Erica Lugo and Steve Cook and inspiration from host Bob Harper,saw his final number on the scale at 241, for a total loss of 144 pounds.

“That final moment on stage – when I knew I was The Biggest Loser winner – I looked over at my wife, my three sons and my trainer, Erica, and I had a feeling of accomplishment that I had never felt before in my life. I am so proud that I was able to get it done for ALL of them; they sacrificed so much for me.”

Megan Hoffman, 35, from Simi Valley CA, claimed the “At Home: challenge prize! She managed to lose the most percentage of weight since leaving the show; Hoffman started at 290 pounds and lost 83 pounds by the time of the final weigh-in. Hoffman was awarded $25,000 for her efforts.

“My biggest transformation was not even my weight,” Hoffman said. “It was my mind shift and the ability to start taking myself and my dreams seriously. I gained my life back on more than just a health level. I’ll never settle again and I owe that to The Biggest Loser.

All contestants on the show went home with a year-long membership to Planet Fitness and a personal nutritionist and access to local support groups.