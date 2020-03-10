‘The Big Sky’: Natalie Alyn Lind To Star In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series For ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Alyn Lind (Tell Me A Story) is set as a lead opposite Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley. The project, based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels, hails from A+E Studios, which will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is a procedural thriller in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Lind will play Danielle Sullivan. Impulsive, confrontational and hot-headed, Danielle is kidnapped during a trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana along with her younger sister, Gracie.

John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer and Brian Geraghty also star.

Kelley executive produces with Ross Fineman and Box.

Lind’s recent credits include the role of Ashley Rose Pruitt on CBS’ Tell Me a Story and Lauren Strucker on Fox’s The Gifted. She’s repped by ICM Partners and attorney Dave Feldman. Headshot photo credit is Martina Tolot.