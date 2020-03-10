‘The Big Sky’: Jesse James Keitel To Co-Star In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series For ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse James Keitel (Fluidity) is set as a lead opposite Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley. Based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels, The Big Sky hails from A+E Studios, which will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is a procedural thriller in which private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Keitel will play Jerrie. A gender-fluid artist with big dreams, a small town is not the best place for a fish out of water like Jerrie, who is looking for acceptance. When truck driver Ronald meets Jerrie, the intimacy between them is palpable, until it takes an unexpected turn.

Natalie Alyn Lind, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer and Brian Geraghty also star.

Kelley executive produces with Ross Fineman and Box.

A non-binary actor, writer and artist, Keitel helms the groundbreaking short film Miller & Son, which recently received the Student Academy Award as well as a Student BAFTA. Keitel also appears in the Showtime feature film Fluidity, starring Nico Tortorella. They had a supporting role in the Ben Stiller-produced and Craig Johnson-directed Netflix teen dramedy Alex Strangelove, and also guest starred on TV Land’s Younger. Keitel is repped by Authentic and Rachel Sheedy’s INSURGE-Ent.