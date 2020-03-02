‘The Big Sky’: Brian Geraghty To Co-Star In David E. Kelley’s PI Drama Series On ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago P.D. alum Brian Geraghty has been tapped for a lead role opposite Katheryn Winnick and Ryan Phillippe in The Big Sky, ABC’s straight-to-series drama created and executive produced by David E. Kelley.

Written by Kelley, The Big Sky is based on The Highway, the first book in C.J. Box’s Cassie Dewell series of novels. In the procedural thriller, private detective Cassie Dewell partners with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) on a search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Geraghty will play Ronald Pergman, a blue-collar long-haul trucker with a disturbing dark side who becomes the subject of an investigation.

In addition to Winnick and Phillippe, Geraghty joins previously cast John Carroll Lynch and Dedee Pfeiffer. The series is executive produced by Kelley, Box, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross and Paul McGuigan, who also directs.

Geraghty is co-starring opposite Rosario Dawson in USA’s anthology series Briarpatch. He is the second cast member to book a new show following Dawson, who recently signed on for the HBO Max pilot DMZ.

Geraghty is known for his roles in the movies The Hurt Locker and Flight and his recurring role on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He also co-starred in the first two seasons of NBC’s Chicago P.D. and in the first season of TNT’s The Alienist and recurred on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Geraghty recently returned to the Chicago franchise for its latest crossover event and will next be seen co-starring on Quibi’s The Fugitive series reboot with Kiefer Sutherland. He is repped by Gersh and Management 360.