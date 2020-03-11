‘The Big Leap’: Simone Recasner & Jon Rudnitsky Join Fox Dramedy Pilot

Newcomer Simone Recasner and Jon Rudnitsky (Catch-22) are set as series regulars in The Big Leap, Fox’s ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama pilot inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet.

Written by The Passage writer/executive producer Liz Heldens, The Big Leap is descried as a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

Recasner will play Gabby Taylor. Gabby is a wonderful single mom who gave up her dream of being a dancer to take care of her adorable child, Sam, and because she never had the traditional “dancer’s body”…but it’s a shame because she is an amazing dancer. When she sees a chance to chase her dream again, she lights up with a fire she hasn’t had in years.

Rudnitsky will portray Mike Devries. A fit, blue collar former auto worker who is laid off and finds himself trying to survive in the gig economy with his other former co-workers. His wife, Paige, also recently left him. On the verge of a breakdown, he decides to dance his way onto The Big Leap to win his wife back.

They join previously announced Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Matt Lucas, Jumanji‘s Ser’Darius Blain and Ray Cham.

Recasner is a recent NYU grad who starred in The Public Theater’s Ain’t No Mo. She is repped by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.

Rudnitsky can next be seen in Universal Pictures’ All My Life opposite Jessica Rothe. He also stars opposite George Clooney in the Hulu series Catch-22, based on the Joseph Heller novel. Rudnitsky is represented by Management 360 and ICM Partners.