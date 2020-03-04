‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile

Holy first-look, Batman! Director Matt Reeves tweeted out the first images of what is presumably the new Batmobile from the forthcoming superhero pic The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

Reeves shared three images of the Dark Knight’s vehicle of choice with Pattinson serving full Caped Crusader realness. The new Batmobile (if that’s what they decide to call it) seems sexier and more streamlined than Batmobiles from the past. Christopher Nolan’s trilogy featured the Tumbler which was looked like a tank-Hummer hybrid and was very imposing while Tim Burton’s collection of Batmobiles were very, well, Burton-y (and my personal favorite). Meanwhile, Ben Affleck’s Justice League Batmobile was very suited for him. Then there was the O.G. Batmobile from the Adam West TV series which will forever be iconic.

This new iteration gives off some serious James Bond-meets-Fast and Furious energy and seems right on point for Pattinson, who was seen for the first time in the cape and cowl a couple of weeks ago in a camera test Reeves shared.

The Batman arrives in theaters June 25, 2021. The next Warner Bros. installment in the big-screen chronicles of Gotham City’s caped crusader also stars Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson.

Check out the images below.