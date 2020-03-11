‘The Bachelor’s Wild Finale Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘This Is Us’ Stumbles

All eyes were on the second part of The Bachelor finale Tuesday as Peter made a mess of things choosing between Hannah Ann and Madison. ABC’s reality dating competition left all other shows in the dust in primetime, conquering ratings with a 2.4 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.48 million viewers.

The Live+Same Day result marked a three-tenths boost from Monday’s Part 1 of the show’s Season 24 finale and was steady with last year’s big finish. Last night, the two-hour episode served as a good lead-in for freshman For Life (0.8, 3.15M), which saw its best numbers and ticked up two tenths in the demo.

Things were down for NBC’s This Is Us (1.1, 5.58M), which touched a series low and dropped three tenths from its previous original. Meanwhile, the network’s Ellen’s Game of Games (0.9, 4.41M) and New Amsterdam (0.7, 4.47M) were steady.

At CBS, NCIS (1.0, 10.43M) took in the most viewers Tuesday but ticked down in the demo. It was the same story for FBI (0.8, 8.33M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 6.08M).

Elsewhere, Fox’s The Resident (0.7, 3.67M) was down, while Empire (0.6, 1.99M) took a hit in viewership, going below 2 million for the first time while holding steady in the demo.

Over on the CW, The Flash (0.3, 1.07M) ticked down, while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 774,000) held steady.