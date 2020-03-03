Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Anne Thomopoulos Reunites With Chris Albrecht At Legendary Global

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Bachelor’s Women Tell All To Win Monday Ratings; ‘The Voice’ Stays In Tune

The Bachelor Women Tell All
Kelsey McNeal/ABC

On Monday, the ladies of The Bachelor spilled the tea on the ABC special The Bachelor: The Women Tell All ahead of Peter’s final choice to find romance — or something close to it. The reality dating series ticked down from last week’s episode to a 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.37 million viewers, but compared with last year’s special it was up two tenths.

The two-hour The Bachelor led into a new episode of The Good Doctor (0.8, 5.64M), which held steady with last week. The combo gave ABC the overall victory in the demo last night.

As for the rest of the networks, the numbers sailed on steady waters. The Voice (1.5,  8.96M) stayed in tune matching last week, which had marked the lowest-rated premiere to date. NBC also saw the return of Manifest (0.7, 3.75M), which was on par with its last new episode. The network finished No. 1 overall in total viewers in primetime.

CBS aired reruns, while Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.52M) stayed put with its numbers. Things also held steady with fresh episodes of the CW’s All American (0.3, 772,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 627K).

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad