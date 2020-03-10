‘The Bachelor’ Season Finale Part 1 Dominates Monday Ratings

THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 1" - Peter's romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia, on night one of a two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) PETER WEBER

ABC had a stellar Monday ratings-wise as the first part of the season finale of The Bachelor rose to the top with a 2.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.60 million viewers. This a giant leap from last week’s The Bachelor: Women Tell All special and marks a season high. The second part of the finale airs tonight.

ABC continued to surf the high Live+Same Day numbers in primetime last night with The Good Doctor (0.9, 5.79M), which jumped a tenth in the demo at 10 PM.

ABC won the Monday ratings race, while NBC netted the most total viewers, with a two-hour The Voice (1.3, 8.66M) the night’s most-watched show despite falling two tenths in the demo. The reality singing competition led into Manifest (0.6, 3.86M), which took in the most viewers since its season premiere in January.

CBS saw the return of its Monday lineup with The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.22M) and Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.73M) both holding steady. All Rise (0.5, 4.58M) slipped a tenth to a series low, while Bull (0.7, 6.30M) was up.

Fox aired the tw-hour season finale of the freshman spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.9, 5.30M) which held steady with last week, while the CW bid season farewells to All American (0.2, 739,000), which dropped a tenth from a week ago, and Black Lightning (0.2, 553K) which was steady.