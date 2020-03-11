‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Peter’s Love Triangle Turns Into A Messy Happily Ever After

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Tuesday’s Season 24 finale of ABC’s The Bachelor.

Going by past history on ABC’s The Bachelor, when the proposal come only 20 minutes into a two-hour season finale, you know it’s gonna be a ride.

After Part I of the two-part finale ended with tears and a twist few people saw coming Monday, that’s just what happened Tuesday when pilot Peter Weber made his choice that seemingly even the network didn’t see coming (even host Chris Harrison called it the most dramatic season ever).

After the Monday setup in which Peter’s first choice (and Peter’s mom’s second choice) Madison called things off, it seemed Hannah Ann (Peter’s mom’s first choice) was cleared for landing tonight. Although the visibility was poor after Peter said he was confused and confessed, “I am in love with two different women.”

Tonight, Peter proposed, and Hannah Ann accepted.

And then the wheels fell off when the show moved to the live portion. Peter’s mom was dressed in black for the occasion — not a good sign, #BachelorNation fans concluded.

There is a wild amount of uncertainty is in the air in tonight’s finale — mostly on Peter’s part. Even so, like every confused man, he just goes along with giving a ring to Hannah Ann. All the while, it feels like a “she’ll do” attitude about it. He goes through the motions of prepping a proposal. He gets her dad’s blessing — but Hannah Ann is also on the fence considering Peter openly said he can’t decide between her and Madison. Cut to the live portion and Peter’s parents don’t look happy.

This isn’t going to end well but we all love a good mess — especially on The Bachelor.

As Peter gets ready for the final rose ceremony Chris Harrison has some news for him: Hannah may not be coming. Peter is beside himself but let’s just face it. Peter is not torn between two women. He’s just garbage. He tries to make us feel sorry for him because he thinks both women will reject him — only if that were true. That would make fantastic TV. But alas, Hannah Ann decides to come.

He makes romantic overtures and says “My heart chooses you forever”, proposes and she says yes. Again, this all feels like he’s just going through the motions. Nonetheless, his mom cries when she learns about the proposal.

After all the tears and what seems like an artificial proposal, see that things are slowly starting to unravel. Hannah Ann visits Peter in L.A. a month after the rose ceremony. There is still lots of uncertainty on both ends. At this point, they are wasting each other’s time — and ours.

Peter is clearly struggling and he says that he loves her but he’s been struggling. He adds, “It kills me to put you through this.”

She said that she said yes to him and hoped they work things out together. She said that the love she has to give will endure the worst. “f you can’t give me that love in return, then that’s not a relationship,” Hannah Ann said.

Things get heated between the two when Peter stokes this fire more. “I never intended to give my heart to two people,” he said. “I want so badly to be able to give you everything, give you my entire heart because that’s what you do to me and that’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

Whoa.

Obviously, Hannah Ann didn’t take this news well. “You took away from me my first engagement,” she said.

Cut to the live audience and everyone is going on this messy journey but it’s his parents that are taking it the hardest. They liked Miss Hannah Ann — they were looking forward to her being in their family.

Back to the drama, Peter chases after Hannah Ann (as they always do) and it just makes things worse. Hannah Ann reads Peter to filth saying “I’m sorry, but your words, you can’t be true to them. So why would I hear you out anymore? I feel betrayed enough.”

She tells him she doesn’t need him and she is going to get her life back on track. She continues to drag him — and he deserves every bit of it. “I don’t need anything more from you. You’ve done enough damage,” she told him as she handed the ring back to him.

At the live show, Hannah Ann and Peter reunite for the first time since the breakup. We expect her to come at him with claws out but instead, she gives him an awkward hug. She calls him out for leading her on, he tries to apologize. Then she delivers the final Mortal Kombat-style fatality. She admits they’ve been through a lot and that she saw so many red flags with him, starting with him wanting to find closure with Hannah Brown.

“Looking back on it, our engagement involved three women,” she explains to him, “me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hannah Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement… so word of advice: If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

Now that is a burn. Even Peter’s mom thinks so. What a way to end that journey.

Cut to Chris Harrison checking in on Madison in Alabama and informs her that they split up. She makes an interesting life choice and says that she open to a second chance with him. She meets with Peter in L.A. and admits that she still has love in her heart for him. He responds by saying he made a lot of mistakes — “a million and one” as he puts it. But he’s still in love with her.

We return to the live show and Madison comes out and hashes it out with Peter. It’s clear that they are all giddy with this “love”. However, Peter isn’t ready to propose yet.

Apparently, Madison made Barb and Pete Sr. wait three hours in Australia without apologizing. Madison also admitted that he wasn’t madly in love with their son and wouldn’t accept a proposal from him. He is trying to convince his parents, Barb and Pete Sr. that they are in love but they certainly aren’t buying it. Madison tried to chime in but mom and dad had to shut it down.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” explains Barb. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.” Even so, she adds that they are trying to help them work it out.

Pete Sr. chimes in, “I hate this situation… it’s telling to me that there are so many obstacles in the way to even get to this point that you don’t even start a relationship like that.” He adds that there are “so many differences to overcome” and that the beginning of a relationship should be the brightest spot but in this case, it wasn’t.

…and they all lived messily ever after.