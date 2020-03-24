Terrence McNally Mourned: “A Giant In Our World”, Lin-Manuel Miranda Says

Terrence McNally, the revered playwright behind such Broadway shows as Master Class and Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune who also wrote the books for Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Full Monty and others, is being remembered by friends, colleagues and fans today. The four-time Tony winner, who last year received the Tonys’ Special Award for Lifetime Acheivement, died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81.
Among those posting tributes online today are Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, who called McNally “a giant in our world who straddled plays and musicals deftly,” My Big Fat Greek Wedding‘s Nia Vardalos, who wrote, “I read your plays while growing up and yours are the words on which I floated to my dreams,” and Patrick Wilson, who starred in McNally’s The Full Monty on Broadway.
Here is a sampling of other reactions to McNally’s passing:
