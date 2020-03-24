Playwright Terrence McNally Dies Of Complications Due To Coronavirus

Acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally has died of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, a lung cancer survivor with chronic, died today at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 81.

McNally’s death was announced by a spokesperson. The Tony Award-winning playwright was 81, and is survived by his husband Tom Kirdahy.

A four-time Tony Award winner and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, McNally wrote landmark and popular plays and musicals including Master Class, Ragtime, The Ritz, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Full Monty, Love! Valour! Compassion!, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Rink and And Things That Go Bump in the Night. His more recent productions include Anastasia and Mothers and Sons.

In addition to his husband, McNally is survived by brother Peter McNally and his wife Vicky McNally, their son Stephen McNally and his wife Carmen McNally and their daughter Kylie McNally, and extended family.

With his death, McNally becomes the most notable victim of COVID-19.

MORE TO COME…