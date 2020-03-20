TCB Media Rights Greenlights ‘Hitler’s Supercars’ Documentary, Secures Channel 4 Sale

TCB Media Rights, the profitable British distributor entangled in the collapse of Kew Media Group, has financed a documentary about supercars built under the Nazi regime, as part of a brace of new factual projects.

TCB has given a greenlight to Hitler’s Supercars, a 60-minute film made by UK production company Wiser Films, which reveals how Hitler ordered two German car manufacturers to build the most high-performance vehicles in the world.

The documentary has been pre-sold to Channel 4 in a deal brokered by TCB senior sales manager Holly Newey. Tas Brooker and Jim Wiseman executive produce for Wiser, alongside TCB’s Hannah Demidowicz and Nicola Davey.

In addition to Hitler’s Supercars, TCB has also financed Extreme Ice Machines from Canadian outfit Architect Films. The eight-part series examines the technology that allows people to live and thrive in extreme conditions.

The series has been sold to an unnamed U.S. network by TCB’s head of sales Simona Argenti. Extreme Ice Machines is executive produced by Architect Film’s Tanya Linton, Mike Sheerin and Cara Volchoff, as well as TCB’s Demidowicz.

TCB is currently in talks over its Kew Media exit strategy after the Canadian production group collapsed into administration last month.