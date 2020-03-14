‘Tamron Hall’ Suspends Production Over Coronavirus

Tamron Hall is the latest syndicated talk show to halt production amid concerns over the spreading coronavirus.

“The Tamron Hall show has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16,” the show’s producer Walt Disney Television said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be back on the air with new shows as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Tamron Hall joins other syndicated talk shows The Wendy Williams Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show in opting to suspend production.

Tamron Hall is carried by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and Hearst Television’s portfolio.

The show is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. Bill Geddie and Hall are the executive producers. Talia Parkinson-Jones is co-executive producer. The show broadcasts from New York City, mixing live and taped shows.

For a list of all TV shows that have been halted, click here.