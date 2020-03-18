‘Tamron Hall’ Makes Showrunner Change As Talia Parkinson-Jones Exits

There’s a change at the top of syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall.

Candi Carter, who previously served as executive producer on The View, will take over for Talia Parkinson-Jones as showrunner, Deadline has confirmed. Parkinson-Jones, who served as co-executive producer, had been with the show since its launch. The show premiered in September and has been renewed for a second season.

Carter worked on The Oprah Winfrey Show for 15 years. She also ran her own production company, New Chapter Entertainment, for several years before joining The View.

Parkinson-Jones, a Daytime Emmy winner, previously spent ten seasons at The Wendy Williams Show, lastly as co-exec producer. She also held a number of roles, including as casting director of Discovery’s gameshow Cash Cab.



Tamron Hall is currently dark, having suspended production indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Originating in New York, the show mixes live and taped segments. Tamron Hall is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.