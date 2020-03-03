Tami Sagher Joins Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime Pilot ‘Big Deal’

Tami Sagher has joined SNL alums Molly Shannon and Vanessa Bayer in Bayer’s Showtime comedy pilot Big Deal.



Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), Big Deal is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays Joanna, a character inspired by her own past. Joanna overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host. Shannon will star as Jackie, the charismatic, popular host at the network.

Writer-producer-actress Sagher will play Tami, an offbeat backstage producer, a role that was written with her in mind, thus the character name. Sagher will appear as a series regular if the pilot is picked up to series.

Jessi Klein serves as showrunner and executive produce along with Michael Showalter, who will direct, as well as Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal. Showtime is the studio.

Sagher is an alum of the Second City Mainstage in Chicago and regularly performs at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York. As an actress, she can be seen in Don’t Think Twice, Russian Doll, GLOW, Search Party, High Maintenance, How I Met Your Mother, Inside Amy Schumer, Knocked Up and The Babysitters Club. Her writing-producing credits include Orange Is the New Black, Girls, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother, Bored To Death, Inside Amy Schumer, Broad City and Russian Doll.