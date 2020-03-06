‘Tales From The Loop’ Creator Nathaniel Halpern Inks Overall Deal With Fox 21 Television Studios

Tales From the Loop creator and former Legion co-executive producer Nathaniel Halpern is expanding his relationship with Fox 21 Television Studios, signing an overall deal with the studio behind the series. As part of the deal, Halpern will work with Fox 21, a division of Disney Television Studios, to create, develop and produce series for network, cable and streaming platforms.

Halpern is the creator, executive producer, showrunner, and sole writer of Amazon’s upcoming science-fiction series Tales From the Loop, starring Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall. Based on the acclaimed art of Swedish artist Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction.

“Nathaniel’s work on Legion is unlike anything being produced right now and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to experience his Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime. He’s quite simply one of the most imaginative and original creators we’ve ever seen, and exactly the kind of visionary we want to be in business with at Fox 21,” said Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 Television Studios.

Prior to inking the deal with Fox 21, Halpern served as co-executive producer and writer for FX’s Legion and wrote for several other series including AMC’s The Killing. Additionally, Halpern has numerous original feature film projects currently in development.

“I am incredibly grateful for all the support I received from Fox 21 on Tales From the Loop and am thrilled by the opportunity to continue to create unique series with my visionary partners Bert Salke, Jane Francis, and the rest of the talented team at the studio,” said Halpern.

Halpern is repped by manager Ben Rowe at Grandview, and Greg Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.