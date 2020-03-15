Click to Skip Ad
Sylvester Stallone Superhero Thriller 'Samaritan' Going On Two-Week Hiatus

Sylvester Stallone 'Samaritan' Movie Pauses Due To Coronavirus
EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan is going on a minimum two-week hiatus to keep safe during the current coronavirus atmosphere. The production is currently in Atlanta, GA, and yesterday was the final day of shooting before the break. I understand Stallone was doing a pick-up shot.

The superhero thriller is being directed by Overlord‘s Julius Avery from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), with additional writing by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Zak Penn (Ready Player One), and Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill). The story is based on Schut’s original idea, and follows a young boy, played by Euphoria actor and Junior Olympic boxing prodigy Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who sets out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, remains alive.
Silicon Valley‘s Martin StarrGame of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk, Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco, and Hannah Montana‘s Moises Arias also star.

Samaritan is set for release on Dec. 11 via United Artists Releasing with Universal handling foreign. Stallone and Braden Aftergood, partners of Balboa Productions, are producing as the first project for their company. Schut will serve as EP.

Georgia as of today is ranked 7th with the most coronavirus cases according to CNN at 99 and one death.

