Sylvester Stallone Superhero Thriller ‘Samaritan’ Going On Two-Week Hiatus

EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan is going on a minimum two-week hiatus to keep safe during the current coronavirus atmosphere. The production is currently in Atlanta, GA, and yesterday was the final day of shooting before the break. I understand Stallone was doing a pick-up shot.
Samaritan is set for release on Dec. 11 via United Artists Releasing with Universal handling foreign. Stallone and Braden Aftergood, partners of Balboa Productions, are producing as the first project for their company. Schut will serve as EP.
Georgia as of today is ranked 7th with the most coronavirus cases according to CNN at 99 and one death.
