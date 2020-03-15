Sylvester Stallone Superhero Thriller ‘Samaritan’ Going On Two-Week Hiatus

EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s Sylvester Stallone movie Samaritan is going on a minimum two-week hiatus to keep safe during the current coronavirus atmosphere. The production is currently in Atlanta, GA, and yesterday was the final day of shooting before the break. I understand Stallone was doing a pick-up shot.

The superhero thriller is being directed by Overlord‘s Julius Avery from a screenplay by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room), with additional writing by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), Zak Penn (Ready Player One), and Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill). The story is based on Schut’s original idea, and follows a young boy, played by Euphoria actor and Junior Olympic boxing prodigy Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who sets out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, remains alive.