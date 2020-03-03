SXSW Rounds Out Keynotes And Featured Speakers With Katie Couric, Chris Evans, RZA, Frank Oz And More

With SXSW mere weeks away, the annual confab has added more featured speakers and keynotes to the 34th edition of its conference which takes place March 13-22.edule.

Added to the lineup of keynotes are Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson, and the “Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles. They join previously announced keynotes that include Janelle Monae, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Damon Lindelof, Lulu Wang, Michael Moore and more.

On top of that, they have added a roster of more names from film, TV and media to their featured speaker programming including Katie Couric, Mr. Eazi, Chris Evans, Emily V. Gordon, Tamron Hall, Gillian Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, Kumail Nanjiani, Frank Oz, RZA, Alicia Tillman, among others.

Read the full list of additions below.

Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:

“5 Ways You’re Killing Your Creative Potential” — Keynote with Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson (Convergence)

“Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” — Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles (Convergence)

Newly-announced Featured Speakers and Sessions include: