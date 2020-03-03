SXSW Rounds Out Keynotes And Featured Speakers With Katie Couric, Chris Evans, RZA, Frank Oz And More

With SXSW mere weeks away, the annual confab has added more featured speakers and keynotes to the 34th edition of its conference which takes place March 13-22.edule.
Added to the lineup of keynotes are Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson, and the “Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles. They join previously announced keynotes that include Janelle Monae, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Damon Lindelof, Lulu Wang, Michael Moore and more.
On top of that, they have added a roster of more names from film, TV and media to their featured speaker programming including Katie Couric, Mr. Eazi, Chris Evans, Emily V. Gordon, Tamron Hall, Gillian Jacobs, Karlie Kloss, Kumail Nanjiani, Frank Oz, RZA, Alicia Tillman, among others.
Read the full list of additions below.
Newly-announced SXSW 2020 Keynotes include:
“5 Ways You’re Killing Your Creative Potential” — Keynote with Chief Creative Officer of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Brent Anderson (Convergence)
“Are You Ready for the Future of Space Exploration?” — Keynote with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli, Tyler N. “Nick” Hague, and CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles (Convergence)
Newly-announced Featured Speakers and Sessions include:
Comedian, actor, creator and host of Adult Swim’s hit series The Eric Andre Show, and star of Bad Trip Eric Andre has joined a conversation with Academy Award-winning filmmaker and director of Apple’s upcoming documentary feature Beastie Boys Story, Spike Jonze (Making Film & Episodics)
Performer and independent afrobeats artist Mr. Eazi has joined the Featured Session “The Path To Creative & Economic Freedom”, with CEO and Founder of Platoon Denzyl Feigelson (Future of Music)
Entrepreneur, fashion model and Kode with Klossy founder Karlie Kloss, and SAP Global Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman with CNN Newsroom co-anchor and host of the CNN podcast BossFiles, Poppy Harlow (Tech Industry & Enterprise)
Journalist, writer, attorney and the host of MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Ari Melber has been added to a conversation with CEO and co-founder of 300 Entertainment and author Kevin Liles (Future of Music)
NBC News’ Today, co-host of The 3rd Hour of Today and anchor of MSNBC live Craig Melvin will be joining “Oxygen’s Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” with Kim Kardashian West, #cut50 Co-Founder and Senior Counsel Jessica Jackson along with Momolu Stewart
Wu-Tang Clan founding member, filmmaker and Cut Throat City director RZA has been added to “The Black List Podcast” (Film & TV Industry), co-hosted by The Black List founder Franklin Leonard and Kate Hagen.
Entrepreneur, founder of Venture 4 America and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang has been added to The Privacy Project at SXSW session with New York Times Opinion writer Charlie Warzel and contributing writer Kara Swisher.
The Big Picture Live: Movie Magic with Frank Oz and Derek DelGaudio (Making Film & Episodics): Ringer Editor-in-Chief Sean Fennessey sits down with filmmaker Frank Oz and writer, performer and magician Derek DelGaudio
Climate Justice and Unlearned Lessons of the Day the Levees Broke (Climate & Social Action): In this session, The Atlantic’s staff writer Vann Newkirk and CNN’s chief climate correspondent Bill Weir will share their reporting on issues of climate change, where vulnerable communities are increasingly on the frontlines. Joining the session is Aracely Jimenez of the Sunrise Movement, which mobilizes young people to take action to combat climate change.
A Conversation with the executive producers of Apple’s Little America with actor, writer, and producer Kumail Nanjiani; writer and producer Emily V. Gordon; Co-founder of Epic Magazine and film and television producer Joshuah Bearman in conversation with CNN anchor and host of At This Hour, Kate Bolduan (Making Film & Episodics)
The Next Big Bets: Optimists’ Take on the Media Landscape (Media & Journalism): Hear from three leaders who are navigating a fast-changing industry with partnerships, creativity, community building — and making big bets. A conversation with Vox Media co-founder and CEO Jim Bankoff; renowned journalist turned podcast host and founder of Katie Couric Media, Katie Couric; NYU Marketing professor, founder of section4, bestselling author, and co-host of the Pivot podcast, Scott Galloway; and moderated by Hollywood Reporter editor Natalie Jarvey
A Starting Point (Government & Politics): A conversation about “a new civics engagement project aimed at helping to demystify politics while bringing our elected leaders closer to the communities they represent. Hosted by the organization’s co-founders: actor/director Chris Evans; Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated filmmaker/actor Mark Kassen; media & technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani; and executive producer and host of the Tamron Hall Show, Tamron Hall
Wondery Presents: The Success of Blood Ties and the Future of Scripted Drama (Making Film & Episodics): Wondery’s CEO and Founder Hernan Lopez and Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy, and star of Blood Ties Gillian Jacobs in conversation with Hollywood Reporter Editor Natalie Jarvey
