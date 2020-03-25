SXSW Film Festival Shorts To Stream On Mailchimp Presents

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of the canceled 2020 SXSW Film Festival edition, Mailchimp has teamed with Oscilloscope and SXSW to launch Support the Shorts, a streaming event to view select short films from the fest for free on the Mailchimp Presents platform starting today. This will include over 70 short films, including the four festival winners and seven special recognition films which were recently announced.

“The night that SXSW was cancelled, filmmakers were wondering what to do next, and prominent members of the tight-knit film community offered support and a signal-boost — we wondered if we could do the same at scale. With this project, we’re trying to accomplish two things: to offer these artists a platform for exposure, and to provide access to some amazing work from artists I’m sure we’ll be hearing about for a long time to come. And, we’re excited that many people who weren’t planning on attending the festival, as well as those who were, will get to enjoy them too,” said Sarita Alami, Director of Programming for Mailchimp Studios.

“We have been heartened by the outpouring of sympathy and support for our filmmakers from so many corners since the cancellation of SXSW,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film for SXSW. “Our inboxes blew up with some variation of “I’m so sorry, what can we do to help?” In the face of this unprecedented crisis, it was exciting for SXSW to be able to pass on this lucrative opportunity for all the official short film selections for SXSW 2020.”

Following its cancellation due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, SXSW organizers have offered alternative outlets for filmmakers in order for their work to be seen, which included sending screening links to jurors and an option for filmmakers to showcase their work via the festival’s secure online screening library Shift72 to make content available for press, buyers, and others.

Yesterday, SXSW unveiled the jury and special award-winning submissions. Winners in the animated, documentary and narrative short film categories are still eligible for the Oscars.

Below are a few titles from Support the Shorts:

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Dirty

Director: Matthew Puccini

Actors: Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn

Special Jury Recognition: Single

Director: Ashley Eakin

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: Regret

Director: Santiago Menghini

Special Jury Recognition: Laura Hasn’t Slept

Director: Parker Finn

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: Symbiosis

Director: Director: Nadja Andrasev

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: Just Hold On

Director: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

Special Jury Recognition: Coup d’etat Math

Director: Sai Selvarajan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: Wish Upon a Snowman

Director: Miu Nakata

Special Jury Recognition: Narrative

Winner: Ultimatum

Director: Kai Hashimoto

Special Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: Unveiled

Director: Sofia Bajwa

Special Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: The Orchard

Director: Zeke French