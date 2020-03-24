SXSW Film Festival Unveils 2020 Award Winners

Following its abrupt cancellation due concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, SXSW today announced the 2020 award winners of the 27th annual fest.

After being forced to shut down a week before the kick-off, SXSW director of film, Janet Pierson, revealed alternative plans to press on with showcasing the films that were slotted to screen during the annual Austin gathering. That included providing screening links that would allow jurors to see and hand out awards to the fest’s competition films.

While no Audience awards were handed out due to the cancellation, Jury Awards were selected from the narrative feature and documentary feature competition categories as well as short films and other juried sections such as the Film Design award. Special Awards included Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, Final Draft Screenwriters Award, Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, and the ZEISS Cinematography Award.

“When we curated and announced our slate for the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, filled with an array of wonderful films we were excited to share with our unique audience, we had no idea of the unprecedented impact that Coronavirus would have on all our lives,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film. “Our hearts were broken for all the filmmakers who invested so much time and talent in their work, hoping for a transformative experience at our event. We’re honored to at least be able to present our juried and special awards. We know that it’s no substitute for the actual festival’s vitality, enthusiasm, and potential for surprising outcomes — and that it is only available to a small fraction of our program — but we hope it will help garner some well-deserved recognition for these wonderful works.”

See the full list of award recipients below:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: Shithouse

Director: Cooper Raiff

Special Jury Recognition for Directing: Topside

Directors: Celine Held, Logan George

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Really Love

Director: Angel Kristi Williams

Actors: Kofi Siriboe, Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: An Elephant in the Room

Director: Katrine Philp

Special Jury Recognition for Achievement in Documentary Storytelling : The Donut King

Director: Alice Gu

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Voice: Finding Yingying

Director: Jiayan “Jenny” Shi

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: White Eye

Director: Tomer Shushan

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: Dirty

Director: Matthew Puccini

Actors: Morgan Sullivan, Manny Dunn

Special Jury Recognition: Darling

Director: Saim Sadiq

Special Jury Recognition: Single

Director: Ashley Eakin

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: No Crying at the Dinner Table

Director: Carol Nguyen

Special Jury Recognition: Mizuko

Directors: Katelyn Rebelo, Kira Dane

Special Jury Recognition: Día de la Madre

Directors: Ashley Brandon, Dennis Höhne

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: Regret

Director: Santiago Menghini

Special Jury Recognition: Laura Hasn’t Slept

Director: Parker Finn

Special Jury Recognition for Creature Design: Stucco

Director: Janina Gavankar, Russo Schelling

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: Symbiosis

Director: Director: Nadja Andrasev

Special Jury Recognition: No, I Don’t Want to Dance!

Director: Andrea Vinciguerra

Special Jury Recognition: The Shawl

Director: Sara Kiener

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: 070 Shake – ‘Nice to Have’

Director: Noah Lee

Special Jury Recognition for Animation: Mitski – ‘A Pearl’

Director: Saad Moosajee, Art Camp

Special Jury Recognition for Direction: The Lumineers – ‘Gloria’

Director: Kevin Phillips

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: Just Hold On

Director: Sam Davis, Rayka Zehtabchi

Special Jury Recognition: Coup d’etat Math

Director: Sai Selvarajan

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: Wish Upon a Snowman

Director: Miu Nakata

Special Jury Recognition: Narrative

Winner: Ultimatum

Director: Kai Hashimoto

Special Jury Recognition: Documentary

Winner: Unveiled

Director: Sofia Bajwa

Special Jury Recognition: Animation

Winner: The Orchard

Director: Zeke French

EPISODIC PILOT COMPETITION

Winner: Embrace

Director: Jessica Sanders

Special Jury Recognition for Drama: Chemo Brain

Director: Kristian Håskjold

Special Jury Recognition for Comedy: Lusty Crest

Director: Kati Skelton

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: Laura Hasn’t Slept

Designer: Olivier Courbet

Special Jury Recognition: The Donut King

Designer: Andrew Hem & Charlie Le

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: See

Designer: Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: Why We Hate

Designers: Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore

SXSW Special Awards

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: In and of Itself

Director: Frank Oz

Adobe Editing Award

Presented to: You Cannot Kill David Arquette

Editor: Paul Rogers and Additional Editing By David Darg

Final Draft Screenwriters Award

Presented to: Best Summer Ever

Screenwriters: Michael Parks Randa, Will Halby, Terra Mackintosh, Andrew Pilkington, Lauren Smitelli

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: Miss Juneteenth

Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Winner: Rob Morgan from Bull

Director: Annie Silverstein

LOUIS BLACK “LONE STAR” AWARD Special Jury Recognition for Documentary:

Winner: Boys State

Directors: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: Vert

Director: Kate Cox

ZEISS Cinematography Award

Winner: Echoes of the Invisible

Director: Steve Elkins