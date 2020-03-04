SXSW Comedy Festival To Feature Judd Apatow Stand-Up Benefit, UCB, National Lampoon Anniversary And More

There will be plenty of laughs next week when the SXSW Comedy Festival kicks off on March 13 after the opening night film and world premiere of Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island starring Pete Davidson. He is set to host a standup revue that will feature the Saturday Night Live star, Bill Burr and others that will benefit the Friends of Firefighters foundation.

In addition, the Austin-based fest which runs March 13-22 will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic National Lampoon. They will bring two nights of its National Lampoon Radio Hour: The Podcast to the fest. Meanwhile Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (UCB) co-founder, Matt Besser is set to return with a slate of shows including the podcast improv4humans, The 420 Show, and the legendary improv show ASSSSCAT. This year the theatre’s flagship show will feature Horatio Sanz, Gil Ozeri, the cast of Golden Arm, (which is premiering at SXSW) Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, Eugene Cordero as well as guest monologist, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul.

Other comedians set for the comedy fest include Hannibal Buress who will premiere his new stand-up special, Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights at the fest. Also on the comedy slate are James Adomian’s satirical podcast, The Underculture, Doug Benson’s Doug Loves Movies podcast, Riffs and Riff Raff with Nick Thune & Friends as well as Roast Battle.

A variety of live podcasts will take place during SXSW including Leonard Maltin’s Maltin on Movies, where he will sit down with director and comedy icon Frank Oz. Samantha Bee will be a guest on The Daily Beast’s The Last Laugh podcast while Stuart Goldsmith will return with British podcast staple, The Comedian’s Comedian.

Adult Swim returns to celebrate Three Busy Debras, which will premiere on the network later this month. Creators and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jourhari, and Alyssa Stonoha will be joined by Joel Kim Booster and Patti Harrison for a showcase performance and sneak peek of the new absurdist live-action series. Jon Daly will host the comedy showcase Dynasty Typewriter Presents! and festival staple The Laugh Button Live! will team up with New York’s legendary Gotham Comedy Club to present a night of shows at Esther’s Follies.

This year’s lineup also includes some of today’s most talented voices in comedy including Kiry Shabazz, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Jalees, Megan Stalter, Byron Brown, Ricky Velez, Liza Treyger and others.