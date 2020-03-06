Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Broadway Producers Urge Sick Customers To Exchange Tickets; Theater Disinfections Boosted During City’s Coronavirus Concern

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SXSW 2020 Canceled; Mayor Declares "Local Disaster" Over Coronavirus

Read the full story

SXSW Cancelation Brings Dire Predictions About Austin Economic Impact

SXSW 2020

For Austin, the unthinkable has happened. SXSW has cancelled its 2020 edition, with the mayor declaring a “local disaster” in the city.

Austin’s economy relies on the annual film/music/tech/comedy gathering to fuel much of the rest of the year. The lack of a windfall to the city’s restaurants and bars could be fatal for many establishments, not to mention the many ancillary businesses like hotels, car rentals and more that get a boost from the influx of an estimated 100,000 attendees over the two weeks of the event.

Some online reactions:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad