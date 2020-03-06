SXSW Cancelation Brings Dire Predictions About Austin Economic Impact

For Austin, the unthinkable has happened. SXSW has cancelled its 2020 edition, with the mayor declaring a “local disaster” in the city.
Austin’s economy relies on the annual film/music/tech/comedy gathering to fuel much of the rest of the year. The lack of a windfall to the city’s restaurants and bars could be fatal for many establishments, not to mention the many ancillary businesses like hotels, car rentals and more that get a boost from the influx of an estimated 100,000 attendees over the two weeks of the event.
Some online reactions:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.