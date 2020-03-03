SXSW 2020 Cancellations: Facebook & Twitter Pull Out Over Coronavirus Fears

In the wake of SXSW declaring that the fest will go on amid concerns of the coronavirus, notable attendees have decided they’re skipping the event.

On Sunday CEO Jack Dorsey cancelled his plans to appear at the event in an interview with Axios’ Dan Primack. This was largely due to a company-wide curb on travel given the coronavirus crisis.

“Twitter is implementing a mandatory global business travel restriction for our employees, effective immediately. This unfortunately includes SXSW,” a Twitter spokesperson told Deadline.

And this afternoon, reportedly pulled out of SXSW. The social media corp had about dozen dozen speakers at the multi-media festival and one activation. The news follows Facebook axing its F8 2020 conference which draw 5K attendees.

More than 3K people worldwide have died from the coronavirus, the majority in China. As of today, 102 cases were confirmed in the U.S. in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, New Hampshire with six people dead in Washington State.

More than 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus, most of them in China.