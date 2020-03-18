Swedish Distributors Partner With Goteborg Fest To Release Films Online: 50% Of Revenue Going To Local Cinemas During Coronavirus

Swedish distributors are joining forces with the Göteborg Film Festival’s VOD platform Draken Film to launch a series of upcoming arthouse movies online, and will use half of the proceeds to support local cinemas hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The first wave of films will include Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Hlynur Pálmason’s A White, White Day, Kirill Mikhanovsky’s Give Me Liberty, Haifaa al-Mansour’s The Perfect Candidate, and Mona Chokri’s A Brother’s Love.

Draken has linked up with local releasers Folkets Bio and Smorgasbord Picture House and is in talks with more distributors about future releases. A representative of the VOD service told us that, with more cinemas closing daily, there are widely held fears that many more films will not receive theatrical releases, and the team hopes their platform can help both audiences and venues during the pandemic.

Related Story Cannes Reveals Virtual Market Plan One Day After Indie Group Does The Same; Both Parties Aiming For Collaboration

As new subscribers sign up to Draken, they will decide for themselves which of the country’s indie theaters to support, from the below list. For the next six months, 50% of those revenues from new subs will go directly to the venues.

The cinemas set to receive support are Zita (Stockholm), Capitol Bio (Stockholm), Panora, (Malmö), Fyrisbiografen (Uppsala), Roy (Göteborg), Capitol (Göteborg), Hagabion (Göteborg), Kino (Lund), Gylleboverket (Östra Vemmerlöv), Röda Kvar (Borås) Folkets Bio Växjö, Folkets Bio Umeå, Tollereds biograf, Scala (Båstad), Bio 7:an (Gävle), Folkets Bio Jönköping, Biocafé Tellus (Stockholm).

“The coronavirus is a tough blow to the film industry. Cinemas being empty and even closing down will affect everyone working with quality films, the consequences for the cinemas are likely to be devastating. It is now the cinemas need our and everyones support,” said Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival.