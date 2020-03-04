Super Tuesday Proves A Winner For NBC; Declining ‘Empire’ Return Delivers Night For Fox

The ex-VP was the Comeback Kid last night but the Lyons still roared, though not as loud as usual

Super Tuesday proved a very good night for Joe Biden, but the return of Empire (0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic) for the second part of its final season helped Fox win night’s primetime ratings race.

As to be expected in a midseason return for the soapy drama series, there was a body count on the “Can’t Truss ‘Em” episode, on and off the screen. Although Empire and a strong lead in from The Resident (0.8/4) pushed Fox to an overall demo win against political coverage on the other Big 4 networks, the series’ 11th episode of its sixth season was down just over 53% from its last midseason return on March 13, 2019. That makes last night’s midseason return the lowest in Empire’s history.

The other broadcast networks meanwhile were focused on the real-life drama of the Democrats’ primary showdown mostly pitting the resurrected former Vice President Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. In a long night waiting final tallies from Texas and the closing of the California polls, the ratings spoils go to NBC, at least in the early, unadjusted fast affiliate numbers.

With a 0.6 rating among the 18-49s and 2.81 million viewers, the Comcast-owned network held on to its first-place perch of four years ago. However, without The Voice as a lead-in like back on March 1, 2016, its coverage tumbled 60% in the key demo.

Otherwise, ABC snared a 0.5 rating and 2.71 million viewers, and CBS had a 0.4 rating and an audience of 2.51 million.

Of course, all the numbers will change as the finals come in over the next few hours. Also, playing a big factor in Super Tuesday results will be the cable newsers, particularly Fox News Channel, which traditionally dominates such nights.

We will update with all those Super Tuesday ratings as we get them.