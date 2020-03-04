Super Tuesday Kicks Off With Joe Biden Projected To Win Virginia, Bernie Sanders Taking Home State Of Vermont

News networks kicked off the first results of Super Tuesday, the most consequential day of the 2020 election so far, with Joe Biden declared the winner in Virginia while Bernie Sanders was projected to win Vermont.

Unsurprisingly, Sanders was expected to win his home state, but Biden’s early and seemingly easy victory in Virginia signaled that his blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday may have greatly changed the dynamics of the presidential race in his favor.

“Tonight, we may be asking if Bernie Sanders has a firewall in California,” pondered MSBC analyst and Washington Post columnist Gene Robinson on this Super Tuesday as that super result for the ex-VP came in from the la d of Thomas Jefferson that Sen. Sanders had invested considerable time in for hopes of snagging some of Virginia’s 99 delegates.

With a primary moved up from its usual June date, the Golden State’s 416 delegates are the most of any state on this big night.

After counting down to the first results, networks quickly made their first calls, with their projections based on exit polls gathered throughout the day.

Fourteen states, including California, representing more than one-third of the Democratic delegates, have primary races on Tuesday. The results likely will reshape the race, in what many pundits predict will end up as a race between Sanders and Biden.

The election contests also are a make-or-break time for Michael Bloomberg. After spending more than $500 million on the race, he is finally on the ballot, in a test of his strategy bypass early primary states for maximum impact across the country. But Biden’s win in Virginia, where Bloomberg spent big, is a disappointment for his campaign.

Elizabeth Warren also is hoping for a surprise finish in some states, as many of her supporters complain that she is being ignored by the media — and even other campaigns. Asked about her campaign by a reporter earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg, in a bit of snark, replied, “I didn’t realize she was still in. Is she?”

Sanders has benefited from consistent enthusiasm, particularly among younger voters, at rallies that well outdraw his rivals. A rally in Los Angeles on Sunday, headlined by Public Enemy Radio, drew more than 10,000.

Biden, meanwhile, saw a flood of media attention on Monday as he garnered the endorsements of former rivals Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke.

Some 1,344 delegates are at stake.