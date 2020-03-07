STX Moving ‘My Spy’ Back To April 17 From March Release Date

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10332045ay) Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of "Stuber" at the Regal LA Live, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Stuber", Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019

STX is moving the Dave Bautista family film My Spy to April 17 from its previously scheduled March 13 opening. The company hopes to take advantage of a wide-open release date that occurred when Trolls World Tour moved up a week to April 10.

My Spy sees Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Bautista as a hardened CIA operative who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to watch her family. The film also stars Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong.

The modestly budgeted ($18 million) film has opened well in Australia and New Zealand, doing just over $3 million in international.