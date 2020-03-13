Studiocanal UK Shuts London Office, Moves ‘The Secret Garden’ From April To August

EXCLUSIVE: The UK arm of European studio Studiocanal is shuttering its London office “as a precautionary measure” in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The office will close for an initial period of two weeks starting Monday 16 March, the company confirmed. Teams are expected to work remotely with communication across the business due to continue. We understand the measure applies to UK workers and has not been applied in France, where Studiocanal has its HQ.

In the UK, the Vivendi-owned distributor is also postponing the upcoming release of Marc Munden’s family movie The Secret Garden from April 3 to August 14.

Studiocanal told us, “A film that most certainly appeals to a family and older audience, the studio has has taken the decision to move out of a potentially high-risk period as the coronavirus situation continues to escalate.”

Colin Firth and Julie Walters are among cast in the adaptation about an orphaned girl who discovers a magical garden hidden at her strict uncle’s estate. Paddington and Gravity outfit Heyday produces with Studiocanal.

The Euro studio said it was “business as usual” for The Elephant Man 40th anniversary 4k restoration which opens in certain UK cinemas today followed by Marjane Satrapi’s Radioactive which is due in cinemas across the territory from March 20.

Unlike many European countries, the UK government has yet to announce restrictions on cinemas due to the coronavirus. Movies to have shifted dates so far include Bond pic No Time To Die, Peter Rabbit and A Quiet Place II.

Most major entertainment companies are closing their offices or advising staff to work from home. Universal, Netflix, Amazon, eOne and STX were just a handful of companies to implement work from home protocols yesterday.