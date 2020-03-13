‘Stranger Things’ Shuts Down As Netflix Halts All Film & Scripted TV Production In U.S & Canada Over Coronavirus

Netflix is the latest media company to suspend film and TV production in the face of escalating health crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted President Donald Trump to declare national emergency on Friday.

All scripted TV and films in US and Canada are grounded for the next two weeks, starting Monday, March 16. The shutdown is done out of precaution and in compliance with bans on large gatherings, travel and other restrictions by authorities in the U.S. and abroad.

The long list includes Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things, which has been filming its fourth season — the show’s cast posted a video from a table read last week — and a slew of other shows, including the upcoming Sex/Life starring Sarah Shahi. As Deadline reported yesterday, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix movie The Prom had already been shut down. Additionally, Deadline also reported yesterday about the suspension of production on Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, which comes from an outside studio, Skydance.

Netflix’s productions filming outside of North America, like breakout new series The Witcher, which is prepping Season 2, are being assessed on a case by case basis.

Here is Stranger Things’ table read video: