Strand Releasing Delays Release Of ‘The Artist’s Wife’ Starring Lena Olin And Bruce Dern

Strand Releasing and Water’s End Productions has decided to postpone the domestic release of The Artist’s Wife in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Tom Dolby-directed drama starring Lena Olin and Bruce Dern was set to debut on April 3 in New York, April 10 in Los Angeles and April 17 in San Francisco. The film will be released later this year.

“With our particular audience as well as the general public’s safety in mind, we have decided to delay the release of The Artist’s Wife,” said Dolby. “This film is about love and hope bringing people together in the face of adversity, and it’s important to us that as much of our audience as possible is able to see it in a group setting. We’re enthusiastic about showing the film when the time is right.”

The Artist’s Wife centers on the journey of Claire (Olin), as she comes to terms with the onset of dementia in her famous artist husband, Richard (Dern). It also features Juliet Rylance, Avan Jogia and Stefanie Powers. The film has been playing festival circuit including the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Hamptons International Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, and the Whistler Film Festival. It will screen next at the Sarasota Film Festival in April.

The film is the latest in a growing list of features that have pushed their release dates due to coronavirus. These include Universal’s F9, Paramount’s A Quiet Place II, Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Magnolia Pictures’ Slay the Dragon and MGM, Eon and Universal’s No Time to Die.