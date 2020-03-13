Media Stocks Rebound Friday, Disney Up Over 8% Even After Closing Parks

Shares of Walt Disney jumped as media stocks rallied Friday in an up market that’s a welcome respite from yesterday’s record plunge and after a frenetic day of unprecedented cancellations and shifting business plans across the entertainment industry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Companies, which have mostly pulled financial guidance, and analysts who cover them, will now try to quantify the hit of the pandemic on revenue, profit and other metrics. There are hits from all sides – closed theme parks, delayed film releases, halted television production, canceled sports and live events. Key advertiser presentations, festivals and conferences are going virtual or have been postponed or shuttered.

But today, at least, investors were in cautious buying mode, buoyed in large part by a bi-partisan package of measures in Washington, D.C. about to be passed to help the economy, small businesses and hardest hit workers weather the storm, including free coronavirus testing and care.

In late morning trade, Disney was up over 8% and Comcast up about 3%. The companies Thursday announced closures of their theme parks in California and Florida. Two of the hardest hit stocks in the market’s recent plunge, AMC Entertainment and Live Nation, were up, respectively, 8% and 7%. Imax had gained 5%. Netflix gained 2.5%.

Apple, Facebook and Snap were up about 5% and Amazon and Twitter were trading up 4%.

The volatile DJIA was up about 700 points or about 3.5% – off its highs from the open.