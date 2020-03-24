Click to Skip Ad
Stephen King Helpfully Posts ‘The Stand’ Chapter That Explains Pandemic Spread

Stephen King
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While President Donald Trump has said that he only wants to give this COVID-19 a couple weeks before the U.S. reopens, check out this tweet by Stephen King. Even though his monumental pandemic novel The Stand was first published 41 years ago, he offered up an audiobook reading of the chapter where he explains in his folksy fictional fashion how a dangerous virus spreads. It is a chilling listen.

I can recall first reading that book while I was under the weather, the imagery was so vivid I was sure I was a goner but hoped to hang on long enough to finish it. Wonder how it would be to re-read the whole thing right now?

