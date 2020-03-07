Stephen King: Hachette Dropping The Woody Allen Memoir “Makes Me Very Uneasy”

Author Stephen King is once again stirring the bubbling cauldron of the Twitterverse with a controversial stance.

King, who found himself in hot water in January when he made remarks about diversity and the Oscars, has again raised some eyebrows with an online position. This time, it was a complaint about Hachette Book Group dropping Woody Allen’s memoir. So far, the backlash appears muted, but King felt the need to clarify his position several times.

King said the Hachette decision left him “very uneasy,” and noted, “The next one is always easier.”

Hachette announced Friday that it would not release Allen’s memoir after several employees walked out. The company also lost Catch and Kill author Ronan Farrow, Allen’s estranged son, who broke his ties with the publisher over the decision to release the memoir and not “fact-checking” with him or his sister, Dylan, who has accused Allen of molesting her in her youth.

King worried that a precedent has been set by the Hachette decision.

“The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy. It’s not him; I don’t give a damn about Mr. Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me,” King tweeted

Let me add that it was fucking tone-deaf of Hachette to want to publish Woody Allen’s book after publishing Ronan Farrow’s. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2020

If you think he's a pedophile, don't buy the book. Don't go to his movies. Don't go listen to him play jazz at the Carlyle. Vote with your wallet…by withholding it. In America, that's how we do. https://t.co/znGZu0wJEF — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2020

Once you start, the next one is always easier. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 6, 2020